Yellen to Trump: don’t expect a flip-flop on financial reforms – Business Insider
|
Business Insider
|
Yellen to Trump: don't expect a flip-flop on financial reforms
Business Insider
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (Reuters) – Janet Yellen delivered a message to President Donald Trump on Friday, making it clear that if he re-nominates her as Federal Reserve chair she will not turn her back on the raft of U.S. financial reforms that Republicans …
Dollar drops and gold firms after Yellen speech
Yellen defends bank regulations passed after 2008 crisis
ECB President Draghi warns of 'serious risk' to global economy from rising protectionism
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!