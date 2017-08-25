Pages Navigation Menu

US Sentences Ex-Guinea Minister to Seven Years in Prison for Laundering Bribes – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Africa


Bloomberg

US Sentences Ex-Guinea Minister to Seven Years in Prison for Laundering Bribes
U.S. News & World Report
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A former Guinea government minister was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday following his conviction of laundering $8.5 million in bribes that U.S. prosecutors say he took in exchange for helping a Chinese conglomerate …
Ex-Banker Gets 7 Years in Prison for Taking Bribes While African MinisterBloomberg
Guinea's ex-minister of mines sentenced to 7 years in prisonMinneapolis Star Tribune

