Van Persie returns to Dutch squad

Dutch coach Dick Advocaat on Friday recalled record goalscorer Robin van Persie from the international wilderness to a 24-man squad for World Cup qualifiers against France and Bulgaria.

The Fenerbahce striker, formerly of Manchester United and Arsenal, hasn’t donned the Dutch jersey since October 2015, having scored 50 goals in 101 internationals.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona/ESP), Maarten Stekelenburg (Everton/ENG), Jeroen Zoet (PSV)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Bournemouth/ENG), Danny Blind (Manchester United/ENG), Wesley Hoedt (Southampton/ENG), Matthijs De Ligt (Ajax), Karim Rekik (Hertha BSC/GER), Kenny Tete (Lyon/FRA), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Stefan De Vrij (Lazio/ITA)

Midfielders: Donny Van de Beek (Ajax), Marco Van Ginkel (PSV), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Davy Propper (Brighton & Hove Albion/ENG), Wesley Sneijder (Nice/FRA), Kevin Strootman (Roma/ITA), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool/ENG)

Strikers: Memphis Depay (Lyon/FRA), Bas Dost (Sporting Portugal/POR), Vincent Janssen (Tottenham/ENG), Robin Van Persie (Fenerbahce/TUR), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow/RUS), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich/GER)

