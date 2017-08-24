VC Federal University, Gashua bags leadership award

VICE Chancellor, Federal University, Gashua, Prof. Andrew Haruna was yesterday bestowed with a national outstanding leadership award by the Northern Youths Initiative for Peace and Good Governance, NYIPGG. THE National President of the group, Hon. Umar Lawal said the honour was in recognition of Haruna’s quality leadership exhibited for so many years in some tertiary […]

