Verification exercise aimed at providing accurate database, others — PTAD

PENSION Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, has explained that the ongoing biometric verification of Federal Civil Service pensioners is aimed at providing accurate database and eliminate ghost pensioners who may want to benefit from the payment of pension allowance.

Executive Secretary of PTAD, Sharon Ikeazor, while speaking in Osogbo, Osun State, at the biometric verification of pensioners who retired from the federal civil service, under the Defined Benefit Scheme, DBS, in the southwest zone, disclosed that PTAD had already removed no fewer than 15,200 fictitious names from the federal government payroll in 2016.

Ikeazor who insisted that the exercise was designed to provide fool proof data for all federal pensioners after verification processes that terminates at the quality assurance stage, said PTDA would commence the payment of benefit to genuine pensioners three months after.

Speaking to journalists, she noted that “the verification of pensioners throughout the country started in 2015 at South-East and the North-West. The next phase we had in 2016 was the Northeast and after that, we moved to the South-South. Now, we are in the South-West.

She said,“After the completion of the verification exercise, we payrolled the retirees within three to four months. We have to check all their documentations from the first letter of their appointment, promotion letters, computation and their retirement letters. Then, we take all these documents to Abuja for quality assurance and computation. After this stage, the federal auditors have to clear them before they start to get their allowances.”

On the possibility of the verification process to discover ghost pensioners, Ikeazor said “we have already carried out that exercise under the civil service pension department. In December 2016, we removed 15,200 from our payroll with accounts numbers that have no BVN.”

The post Verification exercise aimed at providing accurate database, others — PTAD appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

