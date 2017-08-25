VIDEO: Bisa Kdei – Sister Girl

Multiple award-winning musician, Bisa Kdei has dropped the visuals for his latest single titled ‘Sister Girl’.

The song which was released few days ago is currently cooking hot on the airwaves and to double the fun, Bisa Kdei has made the music video available to his fans.

The music video, which was directed by Prince Dovlo, takes viewers back to our indigenous way of life.

Bisa Kdei as a veteran performer knows how to entertain Ghana, Africa and the world at large hence the official music video will give fans a million reasons to party all day.

The song is part of his yet to be released the third album dubbed “Konnect”.

Get ready to crack your ribs with this video from below…

The post VIDEO: Bisa Kdei – Sister Girl appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

