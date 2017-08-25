Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Buhari’s rail approval from Kano to his hometown Daura of no economic value – Reno

Bestselling author, Pastor Reno Omokri has found fault in the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari that rail line be run from Kano to Daura his home town.

Reno also said that there is no economic importance to Nigeria in constructing a rail line from Kano to Buhari’s hometown, Daura.

Hear Reno speak:

