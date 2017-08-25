VIDEO: D’banj delves into Afro-trap on ‘El Chapo’ as he releases new album (updated) – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
VIDEO: D'banj delves into Afro-trap on 'El Chapo' as he releases new album (updated)
TheCable
With the aid of auto-tune, Wande Coal, and American rapper Gucci Mane, D'banj has released another single off his forthcoming King Don Come album. D'banj, who has been experimenting with different sounds since parting ways with Don Jazzy, makes a …
King Don Come! D'Banj finally drops Much Anticipated New Album
D'Banj and Wande Coal Bring Gucci Mane In On the Fun for El Chapo
VIDEO: D'Banj ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal – El Chapo
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!