VIDEO: D’Banj ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal – El Chapo

The King is Back!!! Off his “King Don Come” album, D’banj releases the stellar tune accompanied with a Money-flashy and Clean Life-style visuals for the tune dubbed ‘El Chapo’.

The song features US Hip hop star, Gucci Mane, and Nigerian Super-star Wande Coal.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Check on the video below:

