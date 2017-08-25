Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: D’Banj ft. Gucci Mane & Wande Coal – El Chapo

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

The King is Back!!! Off his “King Don Come” album, D’banj releases the stellar tune accompanied with a Money-flashy and Clean Life-style visuals for the tune dubbed ‘El Chapo’.

The song features US Hip hop star, Gucci Mane, and Nigerian Super-star Wande Coal.

Check on the video below:

