VIDEO: DJ Consequence Ft. Mayorkun – Blow The Whistle

Superstar disc jockey DJ Consequence links up DMW pop star Mayorkun for his fresh single christened “Blow The Whistle”.

The DJ who just kicked off his a weekly event at Cova Lounge, Lagos tagged “Vibes Wednesdays”; enlisted the production services of hit producer Spellz to create a mid-tempo afro-pop banger which arrives with a music video directed by Twitch Visuals.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch the music video!

The post VIDEO: DJ Consequence Ft. Mayorkun – Blow The Whistle appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

