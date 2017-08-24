Video: Funke’s birthday, husband surprises her
By Nwafor Sunday
The popular Nollywood actrees, Funke Akindele, on Thursday, was surprised by her husband who came with her friends to their house without her knowledge. She stood akimbo, watching surprisingly on what was going on.
watch all.
The post Video: Funke’s birthday, husband surprises her appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!