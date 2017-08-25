Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Sensae – Go Low

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Born Adesuyan Olasunkanmi Collins on the 1st of April 1993, “SENSAE” is an entertainer and graduate of Mechanical Engineering from Federal University of Technology Akure who brings a unique blend of creativity to his music and the industry at large. He premieres his debut single “Go Low” produced by S’bling and video directed by Baba […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.