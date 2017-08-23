Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Yung6ix – Everything Nice

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

Ahead of the premiere of the music video for “No Favors” which features Dice Ailes and Mr Jollof, KKTBM hip-hop force Yung6ix whets appetites with a new visual.

The clip directed by Prince Dovlo is for a stellar track titled “Everything Nice”.

Watch the music video below!

