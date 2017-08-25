Vietnam Is Preparing to Legally Recognize Bitcoin in 2018
Vietnam’s prime minister has approved a plan that could see the country formally recognize bitcoin as a form of payment, reports say.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
