Guru’s rape conviction sparks riots in India – The Straits Times
|
The Straits Times
|
Guru's rape conviction sparks riots in India
The Straits Times
Followers of self-styled "godman" Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (right) throwing Followers of self-styled "godman" Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh throwing stones at security forces during clashes in Panchkula, in Haryana state, after he was convicted of rape.
Deadly clashes break out in India after controversial guru found guilty of rape
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!