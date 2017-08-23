WAEC: Registrar explains why mathematics is important
The Registrar, West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Dr Iyi Uwadiae says the knowledge of mathematics is very important for national development. Uwadiae at the 54th Annual Conference of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN), noted that mathematics education helped individuals comprehend, analyse, synthesise, evaluate and make generalisations in problem solving. “Mathematics provides a powerful and […]
