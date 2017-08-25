wapTV’s Omonla honoured at WAYA 2017

Omonla,oneofwapTV’s hilarious presenters was recently honoured at the 2017 edition of the West African Youth Awards (WAYA) which held last Sunday,at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A graduate of the renowned PEFTI Film Institute, Omonla received this award due to his outstanding performance as an MC,Dancer, Actor and TV Presenter with wapTV. Other award recipients include Maria Okanrende, VJ Adams, Toby Grey,Amb. Brig. Gen. Dr. Williams W. Wallace (Consul General of Antigua and Barbadua to Nigeria), Alhagie Manka (Gambia),Graca Sanches (Cape Verde)among others.

Commenting on the honour bestowed on the hilarious presenter, the MD of wapTV, Wole Adenuga said “We are really proud of the great job being done daily by Omonla as well as our other exciting presenters – Veronica, Chief Olododo, Slimmy Tee, Eric and Mama Kwube. Their dexterity and creativity are well received by viewers calling in from all over the world during our several live shows; and this is one of the many reasons why there is never a dull moment on wapTV.”

The multiple-award-winning wapTV is available to millions of viewers through an extensive network of popular Cable TV Platforms: DStv Channel 262, StarTimes Channel 116, GOtv Channel 102, StarSat Channel 189 and MyTV.

