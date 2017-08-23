WATCH: ‘Demon Goat’ In India Has Human-Like Face – International Business Times
|
International Business Times
|
WATCH: 'Demon Goat' In India Has Human-Like Face
International Business Times
A goat-like creature discovered in India appeared to have a face that more-closely resembled a human. Fox News reported Tuesday that Villagers were quickly startled by the goat's appearance, which lacked similarities to those of a typical goat. Video …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!