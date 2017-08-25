Watch: Hennessy Cypher 2017 – Yung6ix, Wale Turner, Stage1ne, Tegagat And Payper: Rebels On The Mic

Since its inception, the Hennessy Cypher has given hip-hop fans alot to talk about.

This year, six teams were created to include Unstoppable Rebels, Gidi Gang, Kings Quest, VS Class Alumni, Lyrical Legends and the first ever FEMCee team – Femme Fatal.

Kicking off the session is Unstoppable Rebels, led by the King of The South, Yung6ix. His squad members are Wale Turner, Tegagat, Stage1ne and Payper.

​

Over production by DJ Factor, the MC’s proves that they never stop, never settle as they drop unforgettable bars that stirs the session in a direction, making this season the most competitive ever recorded.

Stage1ne kicks off strong with some bragging lines “new bars to make these old rappers retire, make your squad cease fire, Sango flow, I dey spit fire…”.

Next up is Wale Turner, who drops the hottest indigenous bars causing a rave among his team mates. He is closely followed by Payper and Tega who do a good job of not dropping the ball.

Wrapping up is Yung6ix who gives a dramatic spirited performance of his own. The “Respeck on my name” rapper owns the mic, dropping several punch lines in his verse. “…6 on my back while I’m balling nigga, steady looking like I’m Pogba” he spits.

​

Watch full cypher video

Stay locked for the rest of the Hennessy Cypher 2017 featuring Vector, Muna, RuggedMan, Pastor J, Falz and others.

For more information, follow Hennessy on instagram @Hennessy_ng.

Join the conversation using the hashtag #HennessyArtistry2017

The post Watch: Hennessy Cypher 2017 – Yung6ix, Wale Turner, Stage1ne, Tegagat And Payper: Rebels On The Mic appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

