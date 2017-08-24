Final arguments heard in #TimolInquest – Independent Online
Independent Online
Final arguments heard in #TimolInquest
Independent Online
Pretoria – Overturn the earlier ruling that anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol was not assaulted or tortured but instead committed suicide by jumping put of a 10th floor window. These were the submissions and pleas to Judge Billy Mothle as final …
Closing arguments: NPA argues Timol tortured, assaulted
Ahmed Timol's Image Frozen In Time
LIVE VIDEO: Timol inquest to hear final arguments
