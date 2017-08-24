Pages Navigation Menu

Final arguments heard in #TimolInquest – Independent Online

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa


Final arguments heard in #TimolInquest
Pretoria – Overturn the earlier ruling that anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol was not assaulted or tortured but instead committed suicide by jumping put of a 10th floor window. These were the submissions and pleas to Judge Billy Mothle as final
Closing arguments: NPA argues Timol tortured, assaultedEyewitness News
Ahmed Timol's Image Frozen In TimeHuffington Post South Africa (blog)
LIVE VIDEO: Timol inquest to hear final argumentseNCA

