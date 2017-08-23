Wayne Rooney retires from England’s national team – CBC.ca
|
CBC.ca
|
Wayne Rooney retires from England's national team
CBC.ca
England record-scorer Wayne Rooney retired from international football on Wednesday after spurning an offer to return to the squad. "I believe now is the time to bow out," the former England captain said in a statement. "I will always remain a …
Timeline of Wayne Rooney's international career
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!