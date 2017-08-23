Pages Navigation Menu

Wayne Rooney retires from International Football

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Manchester United and England‘s all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement from international football after turning down the chance to be part of the England squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers. The Everton striker, 31, was asked by national coach Gareth Southgate to be involved in the games against Malta and Slovakia […]

