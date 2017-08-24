W’Bank, NIMASA to develop climate change-resilient coastlines – The Punch
W'Bank, NIMASA to develop climate change-resilient coastlines
Stakeholders in the maritime sector are working with the World Bank to identify coastal areas of Nigeria needing assistance for the development of climate resilient coastlines. The stakeholders are equally making moves to implement the Annex VI of the …
NIMASA urges shipping community to comply with GHG regulation
