We did not ban any song – NBC

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has said that it did not release a statement concerning the ban of any song. The commission said it isn’t its job to ban songs, as the prerogative on whether or not to play songs lies with broadcast stations. Speaking to The Cable, Idachaba Armstrong, the Director of the commission said […]

