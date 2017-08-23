We Did Not Ban Davido, Olamide, 9ice’s Songs – NBC

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has denied issuing a statement banning the songs of Nigerian artistes, Olamide, Davido and 9ice from being broadcast. The NBC in statement released noted that it is not in the business of banning songs adding that by virtue of the broadcasting law, media houses are compelled to ensure that songs…

The post We Did Not Ban Davido, Olamide, 9ice’s Songs – NBC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

