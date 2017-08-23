Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We Did Not Ban Davido, Olamide, 9ice’s Songs – NBC

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has denied issuing a statement banning the songs of Nigerian artistes, Olamide, Davido and 9ice from being broadcast. The NBC in statement released noted that it is not in the business of banning songs adding that by virtue of the broadcasting law, media houses are compelled to ensure that songs…

The post We Did Not Ban Davido, Olamide, 9ice’s Songs – NBC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.