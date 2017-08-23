We expect better argument from Buhari – Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to offer a better argument in handling the issue of Biafra and other national questions.

Kanu spoke at his country home in Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia, while reacting to the President’s order, asking security agencies to place IPOB in the same category with Boko Haram and give the group same treatment for threatening national security.

The IPOB leader faulted the move, saying President Buhari’s penchant to recourse to brute force to solve national problems would never work.

He added that the people must not be “railroaded into succumbing to intimidation.”

He said Buhari should know that there are better ways to handle issues that concern the growth and development of the country instead of resorting to threat or intimidation of the citizenry into believing in his course.

Kanu said: “In this debate for freedom, everybody has to be heard. Buhari should defeat me with the superiority of his argument not AK 47. Some people quickly recourse to violence, hate and intimidation because they have lost the force of argument.”

He argued that it was very wrong for the President to compare IPOB, a peaceful mass movement to Boko Haram, which is an internationally recognized terror organization.

He insisted that President Buhari’s decision to unleash the nation’s security apparatus on IPOB has further demonstrated his dictatorial tendencies and determination to enforce national unity on his own terms and those of his people.

The IPOB leader added: “It is the continuation of Buhari’s dictatorial and unwholesomely undemocratic approach to governance. I find it unacceptable and insulting that somebody elected by the people can turn around and dictate to them how he wants them to behave.”

