NBC Denies Placing Ban On Songs By Olamide, Davido, 9ice – 360Nobs.com

NBC Denies Placing Ban On Songs By Olamide, Davido, 9ice
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has refuted reports making the round that it banned songs by three prominent Nigerian musicians, Olamide, Davido and 9ice, having considered them offensive for broadcast. The rebuttal is coming on the back …
