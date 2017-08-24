“We went from friendship to relationship to love and family” – JJC Skillz celebrates Funke Akindele as she turns 40

Nigerian rapper JJC Skillz took to his social media page to celebrate his wife, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello as she turns 40 today, 24th August. He shared the below before and after photo on Instagram and wrote; “We went from friendship to relationship to love and family💯It was like yesterday when I was just another …

