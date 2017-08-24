We’ll match Cameroon strength for strength – NFF

BY JUDE OPARA, ABUJA

As the much talked about September 1, 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon draws nearer, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says it has put in place machinery to ensure that Nigeria qualifies for the championship.

General Secretary of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi told Sports Vanguard in Abuja yesterday that the football house knows the importance of the match and has provided all that is necessary to ensure a total victory over the reigning African champions.

Sanusi while reacting on the alleged arrangement made by Cameroon ahead of the big game said the NFF has equally made plans to storm Yaounde for the return leg.

“Yes we know that the Cameroonians have booked a hotel in Uyo for their players, and I want to tell you that we are also not resting on our oars. We have made our own arrangements for a decent and befitting accommodation for the return leg in Yaoundé. Secondly, we hear that they have plans to storm Nigeria to cheer their team; interestingly we are already mobilising our own people to be in their numbers to cheer the Eagles to victory.

“We are really poised to match them strength for strength, antics for antics and plan for plan. All we are appealing is for our people to turn out in their numbers to support the team. We need the prayer and support of everybody at this time.”

Sanusi equally revealed that most of the players invited by technical adviser, Gernot Rohr have started indicating their interest to hit camp in good time for the make or mar encounter.

