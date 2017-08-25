What Buhari told APC, PDP executives in closed-door meeting today

By Anthony Ogbonna

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, met with the executives of the All Progressives Congress, APC, party and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The closed-door meeting attended by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, chairman of the APC, Mr. John Odigie-Oyegun and the caretaker cha

irman of the PDP, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, Sen. Ben obi and other members of the caretaker committee started around 11.10a.m

President Buhari, in the meeting, told the APC and PDP executives that the meeting was not a political gathering but signified unity of Nigeria.

He said opposition does not mean hostility or antagonism because democracy which Nigeria practices recognises and, in fact needs opposition that is vibrant but responsible.

According to Buhari, “I thank you sincerely, collectively and individually for finding time from your busy schedules to come all the way to Abuja and welcome me back home.

“This visit signifies the unity of Nigeria. It is not a party occasion. It is not a political gathering. It is a symbol of our National unity. It is also an expression of the maturity of our democracy.

“Multi-party democracy is a very tried and tested form of government. Opposition does not mean hostility, enmity or antagonism. Democracy needs opposition, one which is vibrant but responsible.

“I am very pleased to see you assembled here all shades of opinion in Nigeria. Please convey to our countrymen and women in your respective states my deep gratitude to all those who prayed for my recovery. I am imploring all Nigerians to continue praying for peace and prosperity in Nigeria.

“I thank you so much God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

