What Do You Think Of Taylor Swift’s New Song? Listen Here

Surprise!

After Taylor Swift dramatically cleared her Instagram account of all previous posts last Friday, only to upload a video featuring the tail-end of a CGI snake on Monday, it was obvious something was coming our way.

Didn’t take that long to land.

Now, not only is there full on snake on her Insta, but we have been given the first single off Tay-tay’s upcoming sixth album, Reputation, titled “Look What You Made Me Do”.

Take a listen:

Not too bad if that’s your kind of thing.

As with her last album’s lead single “Shake It Off”, Swift has bestowed this single to her fans way in advance of the album’s release; Reputation is only set for release in November.

Damn, I really enjoyed not having to write about her.

Here’s to another six months of Tay-tay scandals to keep her relevant.

[source:time]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

