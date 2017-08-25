James Cameron’s comments on Wonder Woman completely ignore her history of sex appeal – The Verge
The Verge
James Cameron's comments on Wonder Woman completely ignore her history of sex appeal
Wonder Woman is a feminist icon. She's also a sex symbol. She's a wish-fulfillment power fantasy and a sexual fantasy, which is part of why she's had such lasting appeal to fans all over the gender spectrum. But her sex appeal has been a consistent …
