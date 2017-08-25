When Catholic church held praise concert season 3

Catholic Praise Concert,CPC, a one-day music concert of praise offering to God, featuring some of the best known gospel artistes in Nigeria thrilled guests recently when it held its season 3 at the Catholic Archdiocese, Lagos. Speaking on the event, the brain behind CPC, Peter Egbumokei said that he was speechless following the success of the concert, adding that “some incredible talents were discovered during the concert.”

Also, speaking after the concert, one of the artistes, Rev. Fr. Lawrence Adelana a.k.a. Fada Fuji, affirmed that the concert was a huge success, stressing the need to sell the project to Christians who may be oblivious that something of that nature is happening. The Supervisor of CPC 3, Rev. Fr. Joseph Anyanwu, who celebrated the morning Mass that wrapped up the event, praised the organising committee for a job well done but for sponsorship of the event.

The artistes that featured at the event were 13-year-old David Aduragbemi from 2013 Nigeria’s Got Talent (NGT),Fada Fuji, Rev. Fr. Tony-Maria Boluwaji, Rev. Ss Lucy, Joe Praize, Tessy Aniesi, Daniel Azuka (a.k.a. A-Strings, a Nigerian violinist based in Turkey), Kenny Kore, Psalmos, and Kellar Thrillz. Others are Great CYON led by Grace Bernard, Victor and his group, Harmonic Syndrome, Clenz, Emmanuel and his group from St. Leo, Chikamji, Hillary George and SOTM Crew, St. Leo Charismatic Band, Nonso and Jesus Baby.

