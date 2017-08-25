Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two S.African farmers found guilty in ‘coffin assault’ case – Daily Mail

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Two S.African farmers found guilty in 'coffin assault' case
Daily Mail
A South African judge on Friday found two white farmers guilty of attempted murder after they filmed themselves forcing a black man into a coffin and threatening to burn him alive. Supporters of the victim burst out in celebratory songs in the
Verdict due in South Africa coffin assault caseCNN
South Africa coffin case: White farmers convictedBBC News
White South African farmers guilty in 'coffin assault'Aljazeera.com
Eyewitness News –Deutsche Welle –Times LIVE –The Sun
all 34 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.