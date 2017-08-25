Two S.African farmers found guilty in ‘coffin assault’ case – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Two S.African farmers found guilty in 'coffin assault' case
Daily Mail
A South African judge on Friday found two white farmers guilty of attempted murder after they filmed themselves forcing a black man into a coffin and threatening to burn him alive. Supporters of the victim burst out in celebratory songs in the …
