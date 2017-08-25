Why Delta adopted execute-before-payment policy — Commissioner

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State Commissioner for Works, Mr. James Augoye, has said the Contractor Finance and Execute before payment policy of the state government was to de-congest government priorities and focus on other capital developmental projects.

Augoye, who spoke to newsmen while inspecting the ongoing Umunede-Otolokpo-Ute Okpu-Ekuku-Agbor-Idemili-Umutu Road project, explained that “the policy provides that at the completion of a 12-month project, the state government will commence payment on the 13th month, on monthly bases, which will continue until the completion of the payment of the total cost of the project.”

He commended the contractor handling the project, MCC Construction, for its efficiency, adding that the contractor-finance arrangement was paying off.

He said the contractor went to site without mobilisation fund.

Earlier, Regional Manager of MCC, Mr. Williams Ewa, said the company’s compliance with the government’s local content policy was a contributory factor to the amicable relationship with the host communities and the state government.

