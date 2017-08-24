Why I was ‘tight-fisted’ as Ekiti governor – Segun Oni

Mr Segun Oni, a former governor of Ekiti State and an All Progressives Congress (APC )governorship aspirant in 2018’s governorship election, says he has always been a stickler for probity and accountability in public service. Oni, also the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC, said this in a statement signed by Mr Steve Alabi, the Director, Media and Publicity, Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, (SOCO). SOCO was reacting to critics that described Oni as being “tight-fisted’’.

