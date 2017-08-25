Why Kardashian And Kanye West – Taylor Swift ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, Fans Are Already obsessed! Listen here

For three long years, Taylor Swift fans have waited for the singer to release her follow-up to the super successful 1989, and now, we can finally say — we’re out of the woods. Taylor dropped the debut single from her sixth studio album on Aug. 24, and it’s nothing short of amazing.

In fact, it’s a total diss at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Listen to “Look What You Made Me Do” above. And now that you’ve listened to the song (many, many times), just take a look at the lyrics! It’s so obvious that Taylor is throwing shade at Kim and Kanye. In the song, she sings, “I don’t like your little games.

/CENTER>

Don’t like your titled stage. The role you made me play.” Not only is she referencing the fact that Kimye made the world think she’s a snake for all that drama over his song, “Famous,” but she is also highlighting the “tilted stage” Kanye had during his Saint Pablo Tour. OMG. We’re so shook, and so are her fans.

The post Why Kardashian And Kanye West – Taylor Swift ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, Fans Are Already obsessed! Listen here appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

