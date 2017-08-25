Why Nigeria fails to attract FDIs
There is now unanimity among economists that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is a key part of private sector investment which is needed to drive economic growth in developing countries. FDI is particularly needed to complement the level of domestic investment, as well as “securing economic-wide efficiency gains through the transfer of appropriate technology, management knowledge,…
