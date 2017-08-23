Why study of mathematics is important – WAEC Registrar

The Registrar, West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Dr Iyi Uwadiae says the knowledge of Mathematics remained indispensable for further studies and national development. Uwadiae said this in his keynote address at the 54th Annual Conference of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN) The theme of the conference is: Mathematics as Key to Sustainable Change in Growth and Development.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

