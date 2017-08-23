Pages Navigation Menu

Why those criticizing Buhari must watch their tongues – Presidency

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Presidency has advised those in the forefront of the agitation for restructuring of the country to exercise restraint in their choice of words as they criticise President Muhammadu Buhari. The call was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement made available to journalists […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

