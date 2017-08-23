Pages Navigation Menu

Why we didn’t implement new minimum wage-Yari – Daily Trust

Daily Trust

Why we didn't implement new minimum wage-Yari
Daily Trust
Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state on Wednesday attributed the non implementation of new minimum wage by his administration to the failure of the State Chapter of the NLC to give the actual and verifiable figure of the Local government workforce.
