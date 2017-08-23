Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Zadie Smith Taught Her 7-Year-Old Daughter That Beauty Is a Waste of Time – InStyle

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


InStyle

Why Zadie Smith Taught Her 7-Year-Old Daughter That Beauty Is a Waste of Time
InStyle
Zadie Smith may have written a book called On Beauty, but that doesn't mean she wants her daughter obsessing over it. The acclaimed author spoke at the Edinburgh International Book Festival on Saturday and revealed that she started imposing a "mirror …
Zadie Smith's 15-minute mirror rule for her daughter highlights unfairnessThe Sydney Morning Herald
This Superstar Author's Comments About Women Getting Ready Are Insulting and WrongBrit + Co
Zadie Smith's 15-minute mirror rule and the irony of beautyAmoré (press release) (blog)
Wear Your Voice
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.