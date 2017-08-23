Why Zadie Smith Taught Her 7-Year-Old Daughter That Beauty Is a Waste of Time – InStyle
|
InStyle
|
Why Zadie Smith Taught Her 7-Year-Old Daughter That Beauty Is a Waste of Time
InStyle
Zadie Smith may have written a book called On Beauty, but that doesn't mean she wants her daughter obsessing over it. The acclaimed author spoke at the Edinburgh International Book Festival on Saturday and revealed that she started imposing a "mirror …
Zadie Smith's 15-minute mirror rule for her daughter highlights unfairness
This Superstar Author's Comments About Women Getting Ready Are Insulting and Wrong
Zadie Smith's 15-minute mirror rule and the irony of beauty
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!