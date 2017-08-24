Will top foreign schools still take Nigerians for postgraduate programmes?
by Alexander O. Onukwue The good news from reducing the cut-off marks of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB)…
Read » Will top foreign schools still take Nigerians for postgraduate programmes? on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!