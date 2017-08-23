Wonder–woman who cures prostate cancer with herbs (5) –Matters arising

These relate to three issues raised by a few readers on the first four articles. The first are those who asked if I was sure Dr. (Mrs.) Folarin can cure prostate cancer? The second was the request of some that I plead with her to accept the payment of her fees of one hundred thousand naira for the treatment of prostate enlargement and one hundred and fifty thousand naira for prostate cancer in two or three installments. The third are the readers who admitted that her medicine had ended their prostate enlargement ordeal, but refused to have me publish their testimonies revealing their full names or telephone numbers.

I believe those who wanted me to give them assurance that Mrs. Folarin can cure prostate cancer only read the piece published last week. Because in the first article that came out on July 26 and the third one on August 9, I had stated that Chief Ebenezer Babatope, a former Minister of Transport and Aviation (1993 – 95) first told me about her ability. And that Dr. Adeniyi Adedeji, an erstwhile senior lecturer at the University of Ife, Ile – Ife in the 1970s who later retired as a Director in the Federal Cabinet Office in Lagos in the 1990s, confirmed to me that Mrs. Folarin had cured his relatives and friends of prostate cancer.

They told me about her five months ago, when a friend of ours, a retired army colonel, died of the disease. And they did so for me to go to her whenever I have prostate enlargement or cancer. Of course, they wouldn’t have done this, if they had no evidence that she could cure prostate cancer. I decided to write about Mrs. Folarin’s practice of herbal medicine when in the second week of July two readers with prostate cancer contacted me to give them the telephone number of 78 year – old Dr. Adeola Isaac Odeyemi, a Ph.D. Computer Science graduate and former senior lecturer at the University of Ife, who trained as a herbal doctor in 1991 and whom I wrote two years ago. But since he told me at that time that he could only treat enlarged prostate and not cancerous one, I decided to refer them to Mrs. Folarin.

But it was not until Tuesday, July 25 four months after I heard about her, that I went to interview her to do this series on her herbal medicine, for people with prostate problems and the other diseases she can treat to know about her. And I am happy at the high number of readers who have asked me for her telephone number, 80 per cent of who are prostate patients.

In last week’s column, I revealed that 378 people did so from July 26 through August 14 when I sent in last week’s article for publication. Those who did so from August 15 up to two days ago, Monday, August 21, were 102 bringing the total figure to 480. As for installmental payment, Mrs. Folarin who has been in practice for 22 years, said she had stopped it because most of the people she gave the opportunity did not come back to pay up the outstanding amounts.

With this experience of hers in the last ten years including one of the readers of this column she treated four weeks ago after paying N75, 000, it was not possible for me to make her change her mind. Especially as orthodox doctors who charge four hundred thousand naira to two million naira for treating enlarged or cancerous prostate do not accept part – payment. Ditto a female herbal doctor in Port Harcourt who I understand takes one million naira plus from women who have infertility problem.

To be continued next week Wednesday.

Phenomenal Kolade, the best boss I ever had (3)

By Sir Amos Ofoneme

To stop staff frustration, despondency and unhappiness in being made to act for two, five or more years before confirmation or otherwise, Dr. Kolade ordered that any officer who deputized for six months and was not found suitable for promotion should be reverted to the substantive position and a competent staff elevated or someone appointed from outside the corporation after passing a test to replace him or her. It can best be imagined the pep this policy gave to the general performance by the staff.

Unlike his predecessors, three expatriates, Mr. J.A.C. Knott O.B.E (1959 – 61), Mr. R.S. Postgate (1961 – 63) and Mr. Ian K. Mackay (1963 – 72) and Owo, Nigerian – born Reverend Victor Badejo (1973 – 78), Dr. Kolade still found time from his busy schedule as the Director – General and overall head of the corporation to monitor radio and television programmes. He listened keenly to staff pronunciation, presentation and delivery and promptly corrected the mistakes made by newscasters, presenters and producers. He did this either by sending for them to see him in his office immediately after the programme or did so the following day at the department’s meeting, which he occasionally attended, unlike his predecessors who didn’t at all.

Although he never worked in a business company before his career in broadcasting, Dr. Kolade’s extraordinary record as an excellent manager at the NBC/TV saw him on retirement being appointed as the Director of Administration by Cadbury Nigeria Plc, one of the foremost multinational companies in the country, where he also left his footprints on the sands of time when he became the Managing Director and later Chairman of the company.

Other positions Dr. Kolade served in were the Presidency of the Nigerian Institute of Management (1985 – 88) and that of the Institute of Personal Management of Nigeria from 1988 – 93. But the crowning glory of his service to the country was his appointment by President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Federal Government as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. After which President Goodluck Jonathan made him the Chairman of the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE – P).

For conclusion next week

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

