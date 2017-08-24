Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

World Wrestling Championships: Adekuoroye places Nigeria on medals table for first time – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

World Wrestling Championships: Adekuoroye places Nigeria on medals table for first time
The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria's sensational wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye, has won a silver medal at the ongoing 2017 World Wrestling Championships in Paris, Francem making it the first time Nigeria is on the medals table. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that …
Nigeria's Adekuoroye Wins Silver At World Wrestling ChampionshipCHANNELS TELEVISION
Wrestling: Nigeria's Adekuoroye wins silver at World ChampionshipPremium Times
Nigeria's Adekuoroye wins silver at world ChampionshipTV360
Complete Sports Nigeria –THISDAY Newspapers
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.