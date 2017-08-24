World Wrestling Championships: Adekuoroye places Nigeria on medals table for first time – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
World Wrestling Championships: Adekuoroye places Nigeria on medals table for first time
The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria's sensational wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye, has won a silver medal at the ongoing 2017 World Wrestling Championships in Paris, Francem making it the first time Nigeria is on the medals table. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that …
