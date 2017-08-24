Yari reacts to news of his ‘presidential ambition’

Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari, on Thursday, said he has no presidential ambition ahead of the 2019 election. His media aide, Ibrahim Dosara , in a statement on Thursday said Yari was preoccupied with the mandate given to him by the people of the state. “I hereby inform the general public that the creators and […]

Yari reacts to news of his ‘presidential ambition’

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

