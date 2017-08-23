Kemi Olunloyo and Seyi Law end their social media war – NAIJ.COM
Kemi Olunloyo and Seyi Law end their social media war
From all indications, popular comedian Seyi Law and self-acclaimed journalist Kemi Olunloyo have both sheath their swords and have apologised to each other following their prolonged fight. Both personalities had been at loggerheads because of comments …
“You are now free to go in peace” – Kemi Olunloyo ends social media war with Seyi Law (watch)
