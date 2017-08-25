Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘You could go to prison’ for secret SAA document, says Cyril Ramaphosa – BizNews

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


BizNews

'You could go to prison' for secret SAA document, says Cyril Ramaphosa
BizNews
JOHANNESBURG — Throwing good money after bad. That's the only way to describe how government plans to plug the financial hole that bedevils SAA. A plan by Gigaba to sell government's stake in Telkom – a business that has been on the up and up in …
DA: Malusi Gigaba's SAA R10 billion bailout is grossly misleadingIndependent Online

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.