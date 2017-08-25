Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You have nothing to show for two years – Kaduna Catholic bishops attack Buhari, APC

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Catholic Bishops in the Kaduna Ecclesiastical Province have attacked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over the state of the country’s economy. The bishops called on the government to adopt viable ways of healing the injuries inflicted on the citizens. According to the bishops, for more than two years after taking over government, the All […]

You have nothing to show for two years – Kaduna Catholic bishops attack Buhari, APC

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.