You lied on Ojukwu, Biafra zionists chide Buhari

Insists Biafra is not negotiable

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE Biafra Zionists’ Federation, BZF, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim that Ojukwu disowned Biafra in 2003 as a compendium of lies.

The group challenged Buhari to produce evidence of his claim on Ojukwu if he was sure of what he said.

Leader of BZF, Mr. Benjamin Onwuka, in an interview with newsmen stated that President Buhari’s nationwide broadcast was “a compendium and tissues of lies.”

Onwuka, maintained that the late Biafra leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu never disowned Biafra but fought for it till his death.

Onwuka, who recently declared himself the President of a new Biafra, challenged President Buhari to provide an audio and transcript of the said meeting between him and Ojukwu in 2003.

Onwuka said, “We are speaking today in response to the broadcast said to have been made by Buhari. We want to let the world know that Buhari is wasting his time; he has been defeated.

“He didn’t start failing today; he supported Hillary Clinton during the US election, but they all failed; he knows it.

“So, his broadcast is a waste of time; a compendium of lies; Biafrans challenge him, let him produce the transcript; we saw what they posted on his twitter handle and called it a video. This is very comic. When has a picture become a video. Where is the voice, where is the motion; where is the transcript? We are asking for a video evidence, with the audio, the transcript of that meeting. Let us see what they agreed on.

“Above all, I don’t believe what he is saying. Odumegwu Ojukwu, I believe will never compromise on Biafra’s independence. He was the one that led us to war, except that he made mistake of not accepting offer from Russia. That’s what the Zionists have done by seeking support from US.

“Ojukwu could never have compromised; let him provide the evidence of what Ojukwu said. Even if it is what Ojukwu said, Ojukwu is not speaking for Biafra; Biafrans are a nation; a nation is more important than one person.

“So, Ojukwu can never betray Biafra. Why didn’t he say this when Ojukwu was alive? He should have told us then. When that meeting held, he should have given us an opportunity, where two of them would have come out and told us, we believe in one Nigeria.

“Why now, because the man has died, you are now coming up with allegations against him, because the grave cannot speak? So, whatever he said Ojukwu told him, we don’t buy into it.

“Biafra has come to stay with the backing of US. Our matter is right now at the desk of the US President. So, Buhari is wasting his time.

“He is even calling us irresponsible and he is benefiting from our oil. Where in the world are people agitating for freedom called irresponsible people?

“What will he call Boko Haram members? He is feeding from our oil, allocating oil blocks and all that. Without the oil, there will be no Nigeria. He can say whatever he likes.”

The post You lied on Ojukwu, Biafra zionists chide Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

